The tragic crash of a B200 turboprop after takeoff from Melbourne’s Essendon airport this morning appears similar to the Advance Airlines crash at Sydney Airport on February 21, 1980, which killed the pilot and 12 passengers shortly after taking off for Temora.

Like the Essendon crash this morning, which is believed to have killed all five people on board, the pilot of the Advance flight suffered a catastrophic failure of one of the plane two turboprop engines shortly after taking off.

That B200 crashed into the seawall on the side of what was then Sydney Airport’s only north-south runway, which extended into Botany Bay. The Essendon flight struck a car park and a building in the DFO shopping centre, close to Essendon Airport, which is itself around seven kilometres from Melbourne’s major airport at Tullamarine.

The sequence of events in the 1980 disaster are shown on the graphic below, published by The Age newspaper on the morning after the night time crash. (The ATSB’s report into the crash is here.)

The B200 the crashed this morning had just taken off for King Island. The aircraft concerned appears to have been registered to a corporate and leisure air charter operation.

The pilot of the flight that crashed into the DFO centre building made a Mayday emergency call on the ‘catastrophic’ engine failure before an impact that tore the aircraft into small pieces and sent some wreckage onto the nearby Tullamarine freeway. The crash was witnessed by hundreds of motorists.

The term ‘catastrophic’ on relation to engine failures generally means an uncontained or explosive disintegration of an engine, and can mean that damage is also done to the fuselage of a plane and control systems. The ATSB investigation will establish the extent to which this may have happened in the DFO crash.

Australia also had a third fatal B200 King Air crash on September 4, 2000, when a flight that had taken off from Perth for Leonora with mine workers on board apparently failed to pressurize, causing the pilot to lose consciousness and the plane to fly across Australia until its fuel ran out and it crashed near Burketown in Queensland.

All eight people on the ‘ghost flight’ as it was termed were assumed to have died of hypoxia before impact.

There are nine fatal accidents involving B200 turboprops on the global crash files. These crashes exclude those involving other models of the King Air line up, which began production in 1964, and has seen over 3550 sales to a wide range of civil and military customers. King Air’s have played a major role in service with the Flying Doctor services and fire fighting services and search and rescue and maritime surveillance sorties in this country.