There is more to the Sydney Airport 'rip offs' than costly parking
The annual ritual of having monopoly services overcharging rubbed in the face of airport users is upon us again
Mar 6, 2017
Opinion Calling the world’s greatest Federal Treasurer, Peter Costello. Hello Mr Costello. Your greatest ever deal has just run over the toes of Sydney airport users again. What do you have to say Mr Costello?
It’s that time of year of course when the ACCC annual report into the performance of Australia’s four largest privately owned airports reminds us of the absolute genius of politicians selling a publicly owned asset into the hands of private monopoly owners so that they can screw everyone who uses them because there is no competitive alternative.
The only thorough report into the ACCC’s findings in the media as of this hour is in the Sydney Morning Herald and it concentrates on car parking, since everyone who uses the privately owned rail stations under its terminals pays a gate fee equal to many of the one way bargains offered to Australian cities by Jetstar or Tiger.
You can read the original ACCC report here, but Granny has done the hard work for the time poor in its coverage. This is not just about Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports, but the mindset shared by the Coalition and Labor parties when it comes to short term privatisation profits versus the economic future of Australia.
In a tragic sort of way, its the same mindset that totally gutted the national benefit from the development of liquified natural gas and mishandled the privatisation of the the Telecom monopoly and contributed to crippling access to cheaper, and faster, broadband as well as telephony.
We don’t do competition very well. And some of our highest profile supposedly red blooded proponents of business competition, like Dick Smith, want the country to shut itself off in dark room anyhow and revert to the economic primitivism of the Menzies and Fadden era, which was briefly of use to the national interest in the early to mid-1950s.
Today’s news is also a reminder that the owners of Sydney Airport want ‘us’, including the victims of their charging regimes, to subsidise through public funds their exercising a first right of refusal to own and operate a 99 year lease on the only other jet airport greater Sydney is likely to ever get, at the Badgerys Creek site.
This would be an intolerably stupid business plan in most of the free world. But not in ‘oi oi oi’ land. There is a good chance they will get every dollar they want, and we can enjoy being robbed blind at whatever Sydney airport we use in future.
19 thoughts on “There is more to the Sydney Airport ‘rip offs’ than costly parking”
Even though Sydney Airport is pretending it might walk away from its options at Sydney West Airport, we know it won’t.
It will be back. It will own Sydney West and extend that monopoly at any cost.
Some businesses should have never been privatized
KSA is a no-brainer, as it is a monopoly, but the pollies tell us that a private operator will be more cost effective, so why couldn’t the government have employed a management team or company with a base pay plus incentives to run an efficient operation at KSA whilst still addressing the needs of passengers, airlines and safety ?
Every time the government offloads an asset (company) we all end up paying a price
Banks
Utilities
Insurance
Etc
The only exception may be telecommunications (Telstra), however much of the savings were on the back of new technology
This is primarily because
Lets look at a power company that the government owns
Run by the government, it’s duty is to provide reliable to the consumer
So long as it breaks even, everything works, if it provides a small profit (after it has paid for ongoing upgrades and maintenance) then that is a small bonus to the government
Ok so the government now decides that it needs cash to build new roads or something and makes the decision to offload the power company, tenders and bids go out and a sales price is reached and the asset is sold
Here is the problem
Not only does the new owner need to continue to supply the power, but
They need to pay off the loan they took out, plus interest
So your power bill has to rise from $500.00 to $600.00 (perhaps in increments rather than in one hit) to pay for the buying of the business
Part of the rise may in reality have been done 1-2 years prior to the sale, both to make the power company look as though is was making money as well as to “sell” the idea of the sale to the public (power is getting too expensive, better we sell to private company or it will only get worse)
The other thing that pushes prices up is shareholders in the company that now owns the power company
They want shares to rise continuously and get dividends
So now your $500.00 bill has exceeded $600.00 and is now up around $700.00
While the new owner has jacked up prices, they cut back on staff and maintenance and provide a sub standard service
Sound like Maq owning KSA ?
Some businesses in the national interest should be nationalized again
For example
If the government were to buy back Qantas
The $500 million profit could buy heaps of shiny new aircraft and re-open some routes that have fallen away, perhaps even give better service and roomier seating
Lets look at that $500 million profit
This equates to around $11,000.00 PROFIT per aircraft per day (assuming profit is all from Qantas, not Jetstar)
A government owned Qantas would only need to break even to be a success
Flood China with new services and bring plane loads more tourists who spend money here in Australia
Buy back KSA and keep fees in check and encourage even more tourists
It is bad enough that we tax the crap out of inbound tourism, but private companies needing to look after shareholders are also raping them
This should be in the national interest
Tourists = jobs and GST revenue
Look also at what happened to the cost of every ones insurance when they all de-mutualized
Look at what happened when government banks (who kept the private banks in check) were sold
Globalism is failing and it’s time we followed the lead of Trump in the USA and started looking after our own citizens ….
NSW government should buy 51% of SYD airport. VicTrack owns the railway tracks in Victoria, the NSW government should do the same with SYD airport.
The ALP decided to own the NBN so why can they not own SYD airport? Most people in NSW would jump for joy if the NSW ALP made it a policy.
India has done the same insane thing! Privatised DEL airport and banned a new airport from being built within a 100 km radius!
Who came up with this “first right of refusal” rubbish? It is against the principle of free markets.
I was convinced a few years ago that airports should be owned by the state they are in if the federal government does not want to own airports. It would also create competition between the states to have lower landing fees. Who owns the international airports in USA?
The privatization of Sydney and Melbourne airports was probably the most idiotic decision of the Howard government,right up there with the invasion of Iraq.And I’m a conservative voter.Both airports function now as car parks and food halls that happen to have runways attached.Investment on aviation infrastructure,ie runways navigation facilities etc. has been approximately zero since privatization, apart from relatively trivial taxi way upgrades to accommodate the A380.The last major aviation infrastructure in 20 years was the too short ,too close,displaced threshold runway 16L/34R in Sydney.A cockup from day 1.It is not possible to overstate how pathetically inadequate Australia’s aviation infrastructure is.Look at what Changi is doing.Makes you weep.The ironic title “The Lucky Country” has never been more appropriate.Fat dumb and happy is just as applicable. Thank God for Gina Rheinhart and Twiggy Forrest et al or this country would be stuffed.
But George, your favourite political party is about to do it again at Sydney West Airport.
Parochialism will out. While you discuss the monopoly price gouging at KSA, ABC Radio National and The Age have pointed out that Melbourne (Tulla) airport, and those in Perth and Brisbane are equally into the money pot with their profit margins on parking and other charges.
To the litany of privatisation disasters you could have added the State electricity systems. The most egregious example of which was the Olsen Liberal Govt in SA turning down a proposal for an interconnector with NSW, to augment that with Vic, so that the sale price of ETSA would be maximised. We’ve seen how well that idea worked out, and the current Federal Govt has the gall to blame SA’s current energy woes on the current Labor Govt!
The common thread here is that the politicians who make such appalling decisions are usually long gone when the chickens come home to roost (attention Tony Abbott, think about this when your northern beaches electorate is diminished in size by the effects of climate change 20 years hence)
Psychologists say that when you meet a new person, your first impression is set in stone within a few seconds, and is thereafter difficult to change. First impressions are everything.
So back to airports… When you fly to a new country and arrive at the airport, you’re first impression of the airport becomes your first impression of the country.
This is why the grand airports of Asia are so grand. Incheon. Changi Beijing. Hong Kong, etc. It’s all about leaving a good first impression.
This is the sort of thing that private companies have no interest in. You get a lousy experience at Sydney Airport, and it is tarnishing Australia’s reputation. Sydney West will end up another dull privatised carpark and mall. And shoddy at that.
The standard of privatised airports is much better post-privatisation. If you want awful airports, go to the US where they’re all public utilities. Privatisation can have its downsides and needs to be done properly, but the public sector is crap at investing in its assets in this country.
George said “Thank God for Gina Rheinhart and Twiggy Forrest et al or this country would be stuffed.” I digress but do you really think that Gina and Twiggy own their resources that their companies dig up? I’d rather nationalise the miners rather than the airports.
@ Cantbeeffed: You could cite some pretty awful publicly owned concert halls in the US as well. But when a government wants to build something grand, we get the Sydney Opera House.
Our biggest airports – where the most tourists arrive (especially Sydney) – should be monuments. The terminal should impress. They carry the reputation of the country.
All the grand airports I mentioned – Incheon, Changi, Beijing, Hong Kong – are government owned.
I could also add Kuala Lumpur Airport to the ‘grand’ list, as it is very grand, though it’s monument status is diminished by departing planes going missing, arriving planes being blown up, and passengers getting attacked with chemical weapons in the departures hall.
Economic rationalism at it’s finest Ben. Actually, Costello did many worse things than that, his legacy lives on like a millstone around our necks.
Economic rationalism is irrational. This is just one of many examples.
There must be an answer to this: who, in their right mind, parks at an airport?
Only one thing worse than a public monopoly and that is a private one. Some investigation should go into how Macquarie Investments got the clause on first right of refusal into the KSA sale. Maybe it is more than mere stupidity. At the very least, the Government cannot let any corporation have a double facility monopoly in a modern city – we would be an international laughing stock. So come on Government, apply conditions that make it unattractive for Sydney Airport to exercise its option and finally make a good competition decision!
I love the smell of privatisation in the mourning.
There should be a corruption inquiry.
Which corporations handed the government bags of cash ‘donations’?
Which members of the government were given cushy well-paid jobs by the airport operator? There’s always a money trail. In this case I think it’s quite blatant.
Has there ever been a privatisation that was not corrupt in some way?
And, despite these terrorist terrified times, the commercial imperative at SKSA overrides every aspect of Customs/AQS that disrupts the customer throughput, once known as passengers.
Remeber when Sydney Airport wanted to build a huge shopping mall onsite? It wouldn’t have been connected to the airport function in any way, it was just a shopping mall – but not subject to local planning regulations because it was om Commonwealth owned land. Fortunately that idea was knocked on the head, but it reveals the hyper-opportunistic mindset of Sydney Airport corporation. They’ve gouged us in a thousand other ways.